By Joseph Lichterman
DETROIT Aug 1 About 1,200 Detroit police
lieutenants and sergeants and about 400 Detroit firefighters
will see a 10 percent pay cut in their paychecks on Sept. 16, a
spokesman for Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr said on Thursday.
The city informed the Detroit Police Lieutenants and
Sergeants Association (LSA) and the Detroit Firefighters
Association of the pay cut along with a reduction in benefits on
Wednesday.
The Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association's
contract was slated to be terminated on July 6, but the city
extended the contract for 30 days.
Orr's spokesman, Bill Nowling, said the contract was
extended to give new Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who
started July 1, "an opportunity to get his feet on the ground."
The firefighter union's contract expired June 30, but the
400 affected firefighters - lieutenants, sergeants and captains
- have parity with the Lieutenants and Sergeants Association, so
their contract was also subject to the delay.
Nowling said the city notified the unions in June that the
cuts would occur once the contracts expired. He said the city
will take 30 days to process the changes into its payroll
system.
The pay cuts will mean police lieutenants will be paid about
$7,000 less and sergeants will earn about $6,000 less, said Mark
Young, president of the LSA.
"We understand that the city is in financial distress,"
Young said. "The past leadership of the city government drove us
here, but we were hoping that the hardship wouldn't be so great
on the men and women that I represent that haven't had a raise
in four and a half years."
Aside from the pay cut, the new contract also makes changes
to sick leave accrual, overtime payments and paid time off.
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing implemented the same cuts last
August for patrol officers and most firefighters. Non-uniformed
city employees also took a 10 percent pay cut at that time.
The cuts will save the city $4.5 million annually, Nowling
said. The unions hope to meet with the city to discuss the
changes, Young said, but Nowling noted the changes are already
adopted in the city's fiscal year 2014 budget.
