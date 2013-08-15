* Meeting set for Monday
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Aug 15 Detroit's two public pension
funds will file an objection on Monday to the city's bankruptcy
filing on Michigan constitutional grounds, a representative of
the pension boards said on Thursday.
The challenge expected from the pension funds is the first
to emerge from among several parties likely to object to the
city of Detroit's claim that it is bankrupt.
For Detroit's Chapter 9 bankruptcy to proceed U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes, who is overseeing the case, must
first find the city has proved it is insolvent and negotiated in
good faith with its creditors, or that there were too many
creditors to make negotiation feasible.
In a court filing earlier this month, Detroit released a
list of creditors, including current, former and retired
workers, that filled 3,504 pages. If Detroit is ultimately
deemed eligible for municipal bankruptcy, it would be the
biggest such case in U.S. history.
The city's two pension boards will claim that Michigan
Governor Rick Snyder violated the state's Constitution when he
allowed Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager, Kevyn Orr,
to make the bankruptcy filing.
The pension boards also will claim Detroit violated state
constitutional language that prohibits the impairment of vested
retirement benefits for public workers, said Bruce Babiarz,
spokesman for the Police and Firefighters Retirement System.
In a June 14 proposal to creditors, Orr called for
"significant cuts in accrued, vested pension amounts for both
active and currently retired persons."
Babiarz also said Monday's filing by the pension funds will
include a provision seeking assurance that Judge Rhodes'
approval of a city request to establish a committee to represent
retired city workers during the bankruptcy process will not keep
Detroit from negotiating directly with the pension boards.
Rhodes approved the creation of a creditors' committee Aug.
2, despite concerns by trustees of the two pension boards that
creation of a committee might undermine their ability to
negotiate with the city, Babiarz said.
One of Detroit's pension boards manages the retirement
system for Detroit's general service workers and the second one
does the same for police and firefighters.
Orr claims that the unfunded liability of the two pension
funds is five times what the pension funds claim.
Babiarz said representatives of Orr's office and the two
pension boards will meet on Monday to discuss the retirement
system's unfunded liability.
The constitutional arguments the pension funds are preparing
appear similar to those made in lawsuits filed in state court
aimed at derailing Detroit's bankruptcy. In a hearing on July
24, Judge Rhodes suspended those lawsuits and required all
bankruptcy-related litigation to be heard in federal bankruptcy
court.
The funds, along with creditors and other parties opposing
Detroit's July 18 bankruptcy filing, have until 11:59 p.m.
Eastern Time on Monday to file their objections with the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Detroit. Judge Rhodes has set Oct. 23 for
the commencement of a hearing process to determine if Detroit is
eligible to file under Chapter 9.