By Megan Davies
| DETROIT
DETROIT Dec 9 Buying a property in Detroit a
few years ago seemed like a steal for overseas investors - as
little as a few thousand dollars would get them a house in a
city that had hit rock bottom and could only see better times.
Yet the promise turned into a nightmare for many and stories
of properties vandalized, ransacked, left untended and
un-rentable have sapped the interest from overseas buyers, real
estate brokers say.
"The bottom has fallen out of the speculative market," said
Darin McLeskey, co-founder of Denovo Real Estate, who said he
had received a lot of "cries for help" from investors.
For a city that only emerged from bankruptcy a year ago on
Thursday, any setback in the real estate market's recovery could
hurt prospects of a sustainable rebound by depressing property
tax revenues and making Detroit less appealing to live.
Property tax revenues fell to $100 million in 2014 compared
with $183 million in 2006 as a result of population loss and the
aftermath of the 2008 credit crisis, according to data from the
Citizens Research Council of Michigan.
Detroit largely missed out on the mid-2000 housing boom and
was hit harder than the United States overall during the
economic downturn, according to property website Zillow. Now,
just as this city of 680,000 is gaining a reputation for
industrial cool, attracting young professionals and artists, its
housing market has become tainted by reports of scams and
dubious practices.
"Nothing is as good as it seems," says Des Curtis, who lives
near Bristol, England. Curtis says he invested $45,000 in a
Detroit house in 2011 with the promise of steady rent but had
his property vandalized and deemed unrentable. "My lesson was:
keep away from Detroit for many years until it's been
re-established."
Curtis tried to hold the agents responsible and discovered
he did not actually own the property. He said, after a long
fight, he recovered most of the money via settlements with firms
he declined to name due to confidentiality agreements.
FAKE TENANTS
A reputation for scams "creates blight for the city, it
creates ill-will towards Detroit," said Debbie Schlussel, an
attorney and conservative commentator who represented plaintiffs
suing property management company Metro Property Group LLC in
2013.
They accused Metro of buying homes in Detroit in unpopular
and destitute locations for $500 to $5,000 and selling them to
investors for up to $50,000, despite knowing they were unlikely
to be rentable, according to the lawsuit. The firm made
fraudulent guarantees about the properties, failed to do repairs
when promised, and created fake tenants, the lawsuit alleged.
In court documents, Metro said that the vast majority of
investors were satisfied with their returns and the services
provided.
A judge held Metro and other defendants liable to pay the
plaintiffs $625,000, according to court documents.
"The case was settled with a strict confidentiality
agreement," said David Fink, lead counsel for the Metro Property
group defendants. "The case was not adjudicated, so the court
never made any findings of fact regarding the allegations in the
complaint or in the counter complaint."
There is no hard data on foreign buying since many
transactions are done through especially established companies
or intermediaries. However, out of seven Detroit real estate
agents interviewed by Reuters, six said that foreign demand was
down.
There are other indications of dwindling foreign interest.
Data from Zillow showed that cash purchases - an indicator
of interest from those looking for an investment rather than a
home - accounted for 45 percent of the Detroit market in the
first quarter of 2015 compared with 74 percent late in 2011.
Property website Trulia figures also show overseas searches
for Detroit properties fell to 6.2 percent of all searches in
November from 10.1 percent in February 2014. The figures are
one-year rolling averages.
Bernard Youngblood, Register of Deeds for Wayne County where
Detroit is situated, said he has established a property fraud
task force which receives a variety of complaints about overseas
purchases.
"There are a lot of scams across various countries trying to
get investors to buy Detroit properties," Youngblood said.
Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Mariam Bazzi said her
office had successfully prosecuted a case involving foreign
investors and was investigating another.
A representative for Detroit's mayor's office did not
respond to a request for a comment. (Graphic: reut.rs/1m7kjLq)
BLOCK-BY-BLOCK
With an eerie mix of beautiful well-kept homes or stately
mansions and burnt-out ruins next door or just a few blocks
away, Detroit is a market like no other. For example, Palmer
Woods, with its Tudor-style houses lies streets away from
run-down properties and empty lots across Woodward Avenue,
Detroit's major thoroughfare.
Even after price rises in the last few years, it remains the
cheapest among the 50 largest U.S. cities, according to Zillow.
"It was the only place in the developed world where you
could buy a detached brick house, three bedrooms, in a nice lot,
for under $10,000," Canadian engineer Hamid Shad said in a phone
interview. Shad said he got interested in Detroit 2-1/2 years
ago and initially had some bad experiences with contractors but
later developed a network of locals who helped fix up his
properties.
Prices vary dramatically depending on the neighborhood, the
street and the individual property and while some areas are
stagnant, others have seen significant gains. Opportunities
still abound for savvy investors but so do pitfalls for the
ill-prepared.
According to Zillow, median home values for the city
recovered modestly to $39,800 in October from a low of $37,300
in 2012, but still well below $79,500 in December 2005. Homes
fetch more than $260,000 in some affluent suburbs such as Troy
and West Bloomfield, still a bargain compared with $1.1 million
in San Francisco.
Brokers say overseas investors got burned by their own
inexperience or were misled by companies misrepresenting the
state of the properties and over-promising rental income.
Foreigners also had trouble finding contractors or property
management companies they could trust.
Amsterdam-based investor Edwin Schouten said he was shocked
to find his locally-managed houses empty and vandalized.
"The first red flag was when I found houses empty and I
could see the grass growing half a meter high," said Schouten,
who now organizes his own property management.
Many investors have never visited Detroit and were
unaware of problems such as buying the lone intact house on an
otherwise abandoned block, brokers say.
Michael Jordan, founder of StrategyProperties.com, estimates
overseas demand has fallen by a third since 2013 and says
foreigners who come to him to sell are often taken aback by
losses they would need to take.
"The problem I run into is that investors are so deep in the
hole."
According to a staff member at a Detroit title agency, who
requested anonymity, foreigners were still interested in the
city but have become savvier - buying via trusted intermediaries
and "making real money."
Hong-Kong-based investor Joseph Hung is among those who have
not given up. Speaking by phone, Hung estimated that his roughly
$155,000 investment in four properties and one plot of land was
now worth $200,000. "I'm confident that Detroit will eventually
come back."
