DETROIT, July 24 A U.S. bankruptcy court judge
on Wednesday suspended lawsuits brought in Michigan state courts
that had challenged Detroit's bankruptcy filing on state
constitutional grounds while the judge reviews the city's
petition for protection from creditors.
All issues regarding the Detroit bankruptcy case will be
heard in federal bankruptcy court, the judge ruled.
Three lawsuits were filed in Lansing, the state's capital,
by city workers, retirees and pension plans arguing that
Governor Rick Snyder violated the state's constitution by
approving the filing of a Chapter 9 bankruptcy case by Detroit's
emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, because it threatens to diminish
the city's pension payments.
Judge Steven Rhodes made his ruling after hearing from
attorneys for Detroit, which has filed for the largest
bankruptcy in U.S. history, and the groups who wanted lawsuits
filed in Michigan's state capital to continue.