BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
July 19 Detroit's filing of the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy will not have a direct impact on the credit quality of the rest of Michigan or the country as a whole, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Friday.
"Although there are state and local government issuers across the U.S. that continue to struggle, we do not anticipate a contagion effect," the credit ratings agency said.
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.