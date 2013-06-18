June 18 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Tuesday lowered the rating on Detroit's pension obligation
certificates of participation to D from CC in the wake of the
city's decision to stop payments on the debt.
"The downgrade reflects non-payment of debt service on the
scheduled principal and interest payment date of June 15," S&P
credit analyst Jane Hudson Ridley said in a statement.
Detroit's emergency manager announced on Friday that the
cash-strapped city would cease payments on its unsecured debt,
starting with the COPs payment of about $39.7 million.
Both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings on Monday
dropped their ratings on about $1.5 billion of COPs to levels
signifying default.