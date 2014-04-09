Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
WASHINGTON, April 9 Detroit has reached a settlement with three bond insurers on $388 million of its unlimited tax general obligation bonds, a court-appointed mediator said on Wednesday
Under the agreement with National Public Finance Guarantee Corp., a unit of MBIA Inc., Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. ; and Ambac Assurance Corp. approximately 74 percent of the bonds would be reinstated at their current terms, equal to $287.5 million.
The remaining 26 percent would be assigned to establishing an income stabilization fund for the city's "most vulnerable retirees," according to the statement from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
The insurers sued Detroit, which filed for bankruptcy last July, in November saying the city was illegally diverting voter-approved property taxes to the general fund. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.