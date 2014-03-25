March 25 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday cut its
credit rating on the bankrupt city of Detroit's water and sewer
revenue bonds by five notches, citing their vulnerability to
default.
S&P said the rating was lowered to "CCC" from "BB minus" and
that the rating remains on watch for further downgrade.
S&P credit analyst Scott Garrigan said in a statement
Detroit's proposed plan of adjustment indicates the treatment of
the water- and sewer-related debt classes could involve an
exchange offer under which investors may receive less value than
the promise of the original securities.
"We view such an exchange as tantamount to a default,"
Garrigan said.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese)