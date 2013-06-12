REFILE-BRIEF-Leonardo to build new plant in Alabama if U.S. pick T-100 jet
* U.S. unit plans to build new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama
June 12 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday lowered the rating on Detroit's general obligation bonds and pension obligation certificates to "CCC-" from "B".
"The downgrade is based on recent announcements from the city's Emergency Financial Manager that Detroit may take steps to adjust payments to bondholders, as well as immediate plans to meet with bondholders to discuss the city's financial condition and resources," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jane Hudson Ridley in a statement.
The outlook is negative.
* U.S. unit plans to build new aircraft manufacturing facility in Tuskegee, Alabama
* Avon products -cleveland apple investor voted its series c preferred stock in favor of electing chan galbato, steven mayer, michael sanford to board Source text (http://bit.ly/2omndOb) Further company coverage:
CARACAS, March 30 Venezuelan opposition leaders accused President Nicolas Maduro of being a "dictator" and perpetrating a "coup" on Thursday after the pro-government Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress.