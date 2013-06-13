June 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Thursday revised the rating outlook on Detroit's senior and
second-lien sewage revenue bonds to negative from stable due to
concerns over debt service coverage levels.
"The negative outlook reflects additional risks that the
system may not be able to generate net revenues that provide
more than (one times) coverage on all annual debt service and
pension obligation costs allocated to the sewer fund, as it
did in 2012," S&P credit analyst Scott Garrigan said in a
statement.
Coverage levels could be compromised by increased debt
service from 2012 bonds, additional debt to fund improvements
and overall severe economic stress in Detroit, the rating agency
said. S&P rates the senior-lien bonds A-plus and the second-lien
bonds at A for the sewage system, which serves residents in
three Michigan counties.
The credit rating agency also affirmed an A-plus rating for
the city's senior-lien water supply system revenue bonds and A
rating for second-lien bonds, both with stable outlooks.
Separately on Thursday, Moody's Investors Service pushed the
credit ratings on nearly $8.4 billion of Detroit bonds deeper
into the junk category.
On Wednesday, S&P downgraded Detroit's general obligation
and pension certificates ratings by four notches to CCC-minus on
concerns the city's state-appointed emergency manager may take
steps to adjust bondholder payments to aid the financially
struggling city.
Kevyn Orr, the emergency manager, has summoned public labor
unions, bondholders, bond insurers and others to a presentation
on Friday of "a comprehensive restructuring plan that will
require discussion with the various creditor groups of the
city," according to a meeting notice.