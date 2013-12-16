DETROIT Nov 16 In bankruptcy and looking for
cash, Detroit would like to lease its water utility to raise as
much as $9 billion to fund basic services long term, but talks
with neighboring suburban counties are stalled.
County officials say they are stuck over the price tag and
estimates of repair costs, likely delaying plans by Detroit's
emergency manager to deliver a financial restructuring plan
early next month.
State-appointed manager Kevyn Orr set a deadline of Dec. 20
to reach a water deal, which would help meet a self-imposed
early January date for filing a plan to bring Detroit out of
bankruptcy - well ahead of a March 1 requirement set by U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes.
Suburban officials expressed grave doubts about Orr's
timeline.
"That deadline is dead in the water," said Mark Hackel,
executive of Macomb County, who has participated in talks.
A key sticking point is the estimate of what it would cost
to repair or replace underground pipes and other Detroit Water
and Sewerage Department infrastructure.
Gerald Poisson, deputy executive for Oakland County - home
to 1.2 million DWSD customers - said preliminary financials he
had seen estimated it would cost $20 billion to upgrade the
system over two decades. Rates would have to quadruple to fund
repairs, he said.
Hackel said the suburban representatives do not yet have a
reliable estimate.
"There are major costs underground that haven't come to the
surface," Hackel said. "We have not yet had a chance to kick the
tires and see what we're being asked to pay for."
The DWSD serves around 4 million customers, covers 1,100
square miles and only recently emerged from decades of court
oversight for failing to comply with federal environmental
regulations. The DWSD is also losing customers in the Flint area
who are building their own pipeline to save money.
Still, the DWSD is seen as the most valuable asset Orr can
use to help fund the city's operating costs.
Detroit entered bankruptcy with $18 billion in long-term
debt and steep budget deficits. Orr, who has made clear some
creditors will receive only pennies on the dollar, also must
create a plan so Detroit can emerge from bankruptcy with enough
from taxes and other sources revenue to fund operations.
Orr's office floated a deal in October in which DWSD
customers would pay a total of $9 billion to Detroit over 40
years to lease its assets. A new Metropolitan Area Water and
Sewer Authority would benefit from the suburbs' higher credit
ratings, making it cheaper to borrow money for repairs.
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson rejected that
offer outright as too expensive for the suburban communities.
Orr's office declined to comment on the talks with the
counties.
Douglas Bernstein, a bankruptcy attorney with Plunkett
Cooney in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, said the lack
of a deal so far is "not optimal, but not fatal" for Orr's
plans. He can always wait until March 1 to file, Bernstein said.
"Orr is going to have to do a sales job to show the suburbs
why it's in their interest to be part of a regional authority,"
he said.
IN NEED OF REPAIR
The DWSD serves around 40 percent of Michigan's population
in eight counties using more than 4,300 miles of water pipes.
But Detroit's population has plummeted to around 700,000 from a
peak of 1.8 million in the 1950s, and revenue has not kept up
with repair needs on its decades-old network of pipes.
"The city has a population with limited means so we have to
stretch the life and use of equipment," said William Wolfson,
DWSD's chief operating and compliance officer. "There is no
question that we need to invest in the system."
Public DWSD investment plans count on spending around $1.4
billion on its water and sewer systems by fiscal year 2017. For
the fiscal year ending June 30, 2012, the DWSD had combined
water and sewer revenue of around $800 million.
Shortfalls widened in years prior to Orr's arrival in part
due to rampant corruption. Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick
was sentenced to 28 years in prison in October on racketeering
and other charges, including funneling tens of millions of
dollars out of the DWSD.
Some suburban officials want veto power over major decisions
in any new regional water authority to avoid such problems.
The DWSD currently has around $6 billion in outstanding
bonds. Oakland County's Poisson says under preliminary talks the
regional authority would keep that debt, but legacy pension
costs would go to the city.
Complicating the situation is competition in the form of a
new pipeline under construction by the recently formed
Karegnondi Water Authority to serve 250,000 customers in the
Flint, Michigan area, beginning in 2016. Those customers
currently account for 12.5 percent of DWSD revenue.
Jeff Wright, water commissioner for Genesee County which is
part of the new authority, said the pipeline has a projected
cost of $300 million and lower water rates will save customers
$200 million over 25 years.
"We decided we could do this more cost effectively," he
said.
SEWAGE PROBLEM
Environmentalists and public officials are keeping a close
watch on developments, saying DWSD management must press ahead
with repairs.
"They (the DWSD) seem to be heading in the right direction,"
said William Creal, chief of the Michigan Department of
Environmental Quality's water resources division. "The question
is how long it will take them to get there."
The city has a combined water and sewer system and on a
typical day, the city's lone waste treatment plant, built in the
1940s, handles up to 900 million gallons of human waste daily.
According to state officials, the DWSD and
environmentalists, the plant has problems during heavy rains,
and weather data shows annual precipitation in the area rose 25
percent from 1981 to 2010. It is expected to keep rising.
"Call it climate change or whatever you want, the reality is
it's getting wetter," said Robert Burns, of environmental group
Friends of the Detroit River.
Storms yielding 2 or 3 inches of rain can send billions of
gallons of water through Detroit's system, overloading it and
pouring raw sewage and partially treated waste into the Detroit
River. This generates fines the DWSD must pay.
The DWSD is developing plans to spend $50 million to install
trees and other water-absorbing plants on Detroit's ever-growing
supply of vacant land.
"There are some exciting opportunities here for Detroit to
do something really innovative," said Nancy Love an engineering
professor at the University of Michigan.
Because the fate of the DWSD will have an impact across the
state, Oakland County's Patterson argues that Michigan's
Republican Governor Rick Snyder should broker a deal.
Sara Wurfel, a spokeswoman for Snyder, said Snyder's office
has been monitoring talks between Detroit and the suburbs but
will not comment further.
While there is plenty of mistrust in the suburbs following
decades of strained relations with Detroit, Oakland County's
Poisson said ultimately they want to make a deal.
"Something has to happen and someone has to pay for it. The
question is who has to bear the burden," he said. "But we have
to move forward. We have to have sewer and water."