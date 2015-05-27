(Note language in paragraph 5)
By Suzannah Gonzales
May 27 FWIW, new words have been added to the
dictionary.
The abbreviation that stands for "for what it's worth" is
among 1,700 new entries that have been added recently to the
Merriam-Webster Unabridged dictionary, according to
Merriam-Webster spokeswoman Meghan Lunghi and the unabridged
dictionary's website.
Other new words include "clickbait," a noun defined as
"something (such as a headline) designed to make readers want to
click on a hyperlink especially when the link leads to content
of dubious value or interest."
Another new word is noun "jegging," usually plural, defined
as "a legging that is designed to resemble a tight-fitting pair
of denim jeans and is made of a stretchable fabric."
The new entries also include the well-known abbreviation
"WTF" as well as "NSFW," which stands for "not safe or suitable
for work," and is used to warn someone that something, such as a
website or attachment, is not appropriate for viewing at places
of employment.
Food and drink nouns "chilaquiles," "crema," "lambrusco" and
"macaron" also made the list, according to the website.
The slew of new entries includes 160 new music and law
terms, such as "cyberstalking," "identity fraud" and
"hsaing-waing," which is a traditional Burmese musical ensemble
mainly of drums and gongs.
Merriam-Webster Unabridged is the largest, most
comprehensive American dictionary currently available, Lunghi
said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)