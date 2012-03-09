(Corrects dictionary title in first paragraph)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, March 8 The Dictionary of
American Regional English has finally reached its final word -
"zydeco" - as researchers wrap up almost 50 years of work
charting the rich variety of American speech.
The dictionary's official publication date is March 20 but
lexicographers and word fans have been celebrating ever since
its fifth and final volume emerged earlier this year.
"It truly is America's dictionary," Ben Zimmer, a language
columnist and lexicographer, told a Washington, D.C. news
conference on Thursday.
He said when the final printed volume was delivered to its
longtime editor, Joan Houston Hall, at a meeting of fellow
dialect scholars: "There were audible gasps in the room."
The Dictionary of American Regional English's (DARE) 60,000
entries running from "A" to "zydeco," a style of Louisiana Cajun
music, serve as a comprehensive sample of how American speech
changes from region to region.
That space between sidewalk and curb? Depending on what part
of the United States it is in, it can be called "parking,"
"devil's strip," "swale," "parkway" or "tree lawn."
Hall, who has headed the DARE project since 2000, said she
was convinced fears that American English was becoming
homogenized through television and mass media were unfounded.
"I don't buy it. Yes, language changes at different rates
and at different places," she said. "But most of the words among
our family and friends that are regional we don't even recognize
as regional."
Although the idea of a dictionary of American dialects had
been around since the 1880s, the project did not take shape
until 1962, when Frederick Cassidy, a professor at the
University of Wisconsin-Madison, was appointed editor.
The DARE project was based on interviews carried out in more
than 1,000 communities from 1965 to 1970 by University of
Wisconsin researchers.
They asked Americans about their ways of talking about
kitchen implements, housing, animals, diseases, food, music and
more.
For the next several decades, editors sifted the 2.3 million
responses and a mass of written materials including newspapers,
letters and diaries ranging from the Colonial period to the
present.
The dictionary, published in five volumes by Harvard
University's Belknap Press and running to over 5,500 pages,
includes words from about 70 languages, ranging from Bantu to
Lithuanian to Choctaw. It retails for about $545.
Hall, who took over the project with Cassidy's death in
2000, said the last volume took longer to complete, about 10
years, because of the wealth of materials that had become
available online.
"We felt that there was so much of value we didn't dare
ignore it," she said at the news conference at the National
Endowment for the Humanities, one of the book's main sponsors.
Dictionary entries include "bealing" for an abscess, "bear
claw" and "kolacky" for types of pastries, "calf rope" for
surrender in children's games, "dew poison" for a foot rash,
"Lucy Bowles" for diarrhea, "rippet" for a disturbance or fight,
and "pogonip" to describe a thick, cold fog.
