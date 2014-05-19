May 19 "Selfie," "tweep" and "turducken" were
among more than 150 new words and definitions added to the 2014
updated Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, the publishing
company said on Monday.
The additions to the U.S. dictionary reflect the growing
influence of technology and social networking, the company said.
"So many of these new words show the impact of online
connectivity to our lives and livelihoods," Peter Sokolowski, an
editor for Merriam-Webster said in a statement. "Tweep, selfie,
and hashtag refer to the ways we communicate and share as
individuals. Words like crowdfunding, gamification, and big data
show that the Internet has changed business in profound ways."
One new entry is "steampunk," defined as "science fiction
dealing with 19th-century societies dominated by historical or
imagined steam-powered technology."
And the word catfish takes on an added definition, referring
to a person who sets up a false social networking profile for
deceptive purposes.
New culinary terms include pho, "a soup made of beef or
chicken broth and rice noodles," and turducken, "a boneless
chicken stuffed into a boneless duck stuffed into a boneless
turkey."
Other notable additions include Yooper, a nickname used for
a native or resident of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, a unit of
Encyclopedia Britannica Inc, has approximately 165,000 entries
and 225,000 definitions.
Among the new entries included this year:
* selfie - an image of oneself taken by oneself using a
digital camera esp. for posting on social networks.
* tweep - a person who uses the Twitter online message
service to send and receive tweets.
* gamification - the process of adding game or gamelike
elements to something (as a task) so as to encourage
participation.
* hashtag - a word or phrase preceded by the symbol # that
clarifies or categorizes the accompanying text, such as a tweet.
"These are words our editors have decided to put in based on
usage in the English language," said Merriam-Webster spokeswoman
Meghan Lunghi. "They look for widespread, sustained usage and
when they think the usage merits it, they include it."
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by David Gregorio)