NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. diesel futures have
soared about 40 percent in the last two months, prompting
independent refiners to pounce, selling future output on the
view that resurgent domestic demand and higher exports may turn
out to provide only a brief boost.
The surprise rally in U.S. diesel futures has put
prices on track for their biggest quarterly percentage gain in
seven years. Money managers and hedge funds have invested
heavily in the fuel as stronger-than-expected demand has helped
draw down record inventories.
Diesel typically enjoys strong seasonal demand in these
months from farmers fueling tractors and equipment during the
spring planting season. But prices this year have gotten an
extra boost from robust exports to Europe and Latin America.
Strikes in France have slashed European supplies for almost
two weeks, boosting demand for U.S. diesel.
But the announcement that one French
refinery would restart hit U.S. diesel margins on Thursday. The
distillate crack spread had jumped 7 percent, then gave up most
of the day's gains.
Refiners such as Valero Energy Corp and Phillips 66
typically look for big price rallies to sell future
output. These refiners were presented with a rare opportunity to
lock in profits when diesel prices and margins popped in April
and May.
Producer short positions in NY Harbor Ultra
Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) have soared to levels not seen since
November 2010, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission show.
Refining margins, represented by the U.S. diesel crack
spread 1HOc1-CLc1, have jumped by about 70 percent since early
April and are on track for their biggest quarterly percentage
gain since 2013. Margins widened to $14.94 on Thursday, their
highest since mid-February, but then gave back most of the day's
gains on the French refinery announcement.
Locking in $13 to $14 per barrel of profit through the rest
of 2016 was better than the single-digit margins earlier this
year, a trader at a U.S. East Coast refiner said. But they
remain a far cry from the record hit in 2012, which exceeded $45
a barrel.
"Refiners are systematic, because they need to lock in
margin," said John Saucer, vice president of research and
analysis at Mobius Risk Group. "Anytime there's an uptick in a
crack or a margin they're going to capitalize on it."
The rally could fade if hedging gathers pace and speculative
buying wanes.
In a further sign of selling into next year, the average for
the 12 futures contracts expiring in 2017, called the
calendar strip, has not kept pace with gains in this year's
prices.
Since early April, the 2017 strip has risen 21 percent to
$1.64. Over the same period, the 2016 strip has gained about 29
percent, while the front-month contract has jumped about 40
percent.
The picture for refiners has improved dramatically since the
bleak outlook this winter, after margins fell as low as $8 a
barrel in late January. Soon after that, many refiners shut
capacity due to weak profits because of a big glut in diesel.
But refiners are skeptical that margins will remain strong,
because U.S. crude is on track for its biggest quarterly
percentage gain since 2009. Fear for tighter margins going
forward has encouraged them to hedge.
The heightened activity in diesel is surprising for this
time of year, when typically the market buzz surrounds gasoline,
heading into the busy summer driving season.
INVENTORY DRAWS
Speculative investors turned bullish on diesel
early in May for the first time in about two years, after
inventories that had been bloated by a mild winter started to
decline.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, have now fallen for seven weeks straight, hitting
the lowest level last week since early December 2015, data from
the Energy Information Administration showed.
"The bullishness is kind of the market's expectation that
the oversupply that has been built up is turning a corner and
that we have reached an inflection point," said Rob Smith,
director of refining and products markets at IHS.
"People are trying to time it right."
