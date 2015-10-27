(Repeats Oct 26. column with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters
By John Kemp
LONDON, Oct 26 U.S. diesel consumption has been
flat this year after growing strongly in 2013 and 2014,
mirroring a slowdown in inland freight movements and the
worldwide slowdown in the raw materials sector.
Diesel consumption measured by the Energy Information
Administration's data on distillate supplied is closely
correlated with freight movements measured by the Bureau of
Transportation Statistics' transportation services index (reut.rs/1LwAFoI).
The freight transportation services index measures freight
movements by road, rail, barge, pipeline and aircraft in
ton-miles.
Distillate consumption is highly geared to the freight
transport sector. Two-thirds of distillate is consumed as diesel
by trucks on the highways, with most of the rest used by
railroads, farms, construction sites, oil companies and maritime
firms.
Diesel demand has been more cyclical than gasoline, plunging
during the recession of 2008/09, then rebounding more quickly in
2010/11 and 2013/14 (tmsnrt.rs/1LwAKJh).
Diesel consumption surged more than 200,000 barrels per day
(bpd), almost 5.5 percent, in 2014, according to the EIA. By
contrast, gasoline consumption rose by just 78,000 bpd, less
than 1 percent.
But in 2015 the situation has reversed, with strong growth
in gasoline demand and little or no increase in diesel
consumption.
In the first seven months of the year, diesel was
essentially flat compared with the same period in 2014, while
gasoline demand rose by more than 250,000 bpd, almost 3 percent.
The slowdown in diesel appears directly linked to the
slowdown in freight movements since the start of 2015 which is
in turn linked at least in part to the ending of the energy
boom.
The number of railcars moving coal and oil across the rail
network has fallen sharply compared with 2014, according to
weekly carload data from the Association of American Railroads
(AAR).
The number of railcars transporting coal has fallen by more
than 9 percent so far this year, while movements of oil and
refined products are down more than 6 percent.
Movements of minerals, including sand and other aggregates
used in oil production, have also slipped, according to AAR.
The slowdown in energy-related freight has dragged total
railroad traffic down by more than 1 percent compared with 2014.
"From railroads to manufacturers to energy producers,
businesses say they are facing a protracted slowdown in
production, sales and employment that will spill into next year.
Some of them say they are already experiencing a downturn," the
Wall Street Journal reported.
"Industrial companies are being buffeted on multiple
fronts," the Journal explained, but "much of the anticipated
decline stems from the hard-hit energy industry" ("U.S.
companies warn of slowing economy" Oct. 25).
Freight movements are being hit by the slowdown in key
export markets, including China and Brazil, as well as the
strength of the dollar.
The number of shipping containers being returned to Asia
empty has been soaring in recent months confirming an export
slowdown ("At U.S. ports, exports are coming up empty" Oct. 13).
Fewer exports mean fewer inland movements by road and
railway to take products to the ports, cutting diesel
consumption further.
More generally, the broad-based global slowdown in basic
materials industries, from oil and coal to iron ore and copper,
is washing back into the U.S. economy in the form of fewer
movements of both raw materials and capital goods, which is in
turn capping diesel demand.
