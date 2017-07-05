Tillerson to visit Ukraine, Turkey next week after G20

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Ukraine and Turkey next week after he accompanies President Donald Trump to the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Tillerson will meet with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and young reformers from government and civil society on July 9 in Kiev, and will "reaffirm America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the State Department said. It will be Tillerson's first official visit to Kiev.

Tillerson will then travel to Istanbul, Turkey to meet with senior Turkish officials July 9-10, the State Department said.