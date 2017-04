Devyani Khobragade attends the India Studies Stony Brook University fundraiser event in Long Island, New York, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Jaffer/SnapsIndia/Files

NEW YORK Devyani Khobragade, the Indian diplomat at the centre of a row with U.S. authorities, has flown out of the United States, a U.N. diplomat familiar with the case said.

"Khobragade is no longer in the U.S., as of around 10 p.m. (0300 GMT on Friday)," said the source.

