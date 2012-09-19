* GVT recently estimated to be worth $10 billion
* Vivendi preparing list of potential buyers - Bloomberg
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The U.S. company DirecTV is
considering a bid for the Brazilian phone operator GVT,
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Reuters reported in July that GVT's parent company Vivendi
SA was considering selling the unit, and that it could
fetch as much as $10 billion.
The California-based satellite television provider DirecTV
is not the only potential buyer, according to Bloomberg.
Vivendi is preparing a list of prospective buyers who will be
given access to GTV's financial information.
A sale of GVT - a cherished jewel in Vivendi's crown - comes
after the French group's exploratory talks to offload video
games unit Activision Blizzard found few takers at the
price it sought.
Sources told Reuters in July Vivendi's board's thinking had
evolved from seeing the Brazilian broadband provider as a
must-keep asset to one that it would consider selling at the
right price.
Vivendi, Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group,
is reviewing its structure to reverse a sustained slump in its
share price, and investment banks are pitching ideas to sell
units or to break up the business up completely.