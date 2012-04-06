By David Ingram
| WASHINGTON, April 6
WASHINGTON, April 6 A New York nonprofit that
advocates for the mentally ill cannot sue on their behalf for
better housing because of how the organization is structured, a
U.S. court said on Friday.
The decision by a federal appeals court sweeps aside a trial
judge's finding that the State of New York discriminated against
thousands of people living in adult homes.
The case must now begin anew, possibly with the U.S. Justice
Department taking the lead, the court said.
Disability Advocates Inc brought the case on behalf of
people with mental illness, following a model that is common in
U.S. courts for an association to file suit on behalf of its
members or people who are closely related to its mission.
The appeals court said Disability Advocates could not do so
here because it is not a traditional, member-based organization,
nor does its "constituency" have the "indicia of membership."
For example, it is not clear that the mentally ill have the
power to elect the directors of Disability Advocates, make
budget decisions or direct litigation strategies, wrote Judge
José Cabranes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit.
The nonprofit does not have standing to sue, Cabranes wrote.
Disability Advocates called the ruling a setback and said it
would continue pressing New York state officials.
"I am hopeful that the state will want to find a solution
here that avoids future litigation and recognizes the rights of
the residents to live in the community," said Cliff Zucker,
executive director of Disability Advocates.
Zucker said he disagrees with the court's interpretation of
how Disability Advocates operates. Adult-home residents with
mental illness are capable of participating in the organization
and the lawsuit and they have done so, he said.
No decision has been made about appealing the appellate
court's ruling, either to the full 2nd Circuit or to the U.S.
Supreme Court, Zucker said. His organization filed its initial
complaint against the state in 2003.
The offices of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman, both Democrats, did not respond to
requests for comment late on Friday.
The U.S. Justice Department, which joined the lawsuit in
2009 on the side of the mentally ill, declined to comment.
Cabranes wrote that federal government may "re-file the
action and submit the same evidence at a subsequent trial," as
could individual plaintiffs with standing.
"We are not unsympathetic to the concern that our
disposition will delay the resolution of this controversy and
impose substantial burdens and transaction costs on the parties,
their counsel, and the courts," Cabranes wrote, adding that the
appeals court has confidence in the trial judge to "facilitate
an appropriate, efficient resolution."
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis found in 2009 that New
York State violated federal disability law and discriminated
against Disability Advocates' 4,300 constituents by failing to
provide them with adequate housing.
The case is Disability Advocates Inc, et al, v. New York
Coalition for Quality Assisted, et al, U.S. Court of Appeals for
the 2nd Circuit, 10-235(L)
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)