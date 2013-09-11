* Federal crop insurance program accounted for $28 billion
* Texas was first among states receiving disaster aid
By Environment Correspondent Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. government spent
nearly $62 billion on disaster relief in the two-year period
ending Sept. 30, 2012, to help Americans recover from severe
storms, droughts, heat waves and wildfires, a new analysis of
federal data has found.
The Agriculture Department accounted for more than half of
all federal disaster spending for those two years, with $28.2
billion going to the crop insurance program, according to a
report by the Center for American Progress, a progressive think
tank, released on Wednesday.
Under the taxpayer-subsidized crop insurance system, the
government pays 62 cents of each $1 in premiums and shares
losses with insurance companies during catastrophic years, such
as the two just past.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief
Fund paid out $8.8 billion in 2011 and 2012 fiscal years, when
there were 25 natural disasters that each caused more than $1
billion in damage, the analysis said.
Because the federal budget year ends on Sept. 30, the report
does not take into account the estimated $50 billion cost of
relief and recovery from Superstorm Sandy, which hit the East
Coast in October last year.
For the calendar years 2011 and 2012, including some costs
from the superstorm that inundated parts of the New York and New
Jersey coast, the total price tag was $188 billion. Private
insurance, individuals and businesses paid for damages not
addressed by federal disaster aid.
Because damage estimates are made by calendar year and
federal disbursements are by the fiscal year, it was not
possible to exactly line up the two cost estimates.
Texas received $5.2 billion in federal disaster money for
the two-year period, the most of any state, followed by
Illinois, North Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri,
Nebraska, Indiana and South Dakota.
Delaware received the least, $12 million.
The report showed a rising tide of costly weather-related
disasters in recent decades.
The number of billion-dollar extreme weather events has
risen from fewer than two per year in the 1980s to an annual
average of more than nine from 2010 to 2012, the report found.
In the 1980s, the combined annual cost of the billion-dollar
disasters was $20 billion (in 2012 dollars), compared with $85
from 2010 to 2012.
INCREASE IN SEVERE WEATHER
Dan Weiss, co-author of the report and director of climate
strategy at the think tank, noted that the 10 states that
received the most federal disaster aid in recent years were
represented by legislators who disproportionately voted against
federal assistance for victims of Superstorm Sandy.
Many of those lawmakers are also skeptical that a changing
climate has been fueled by human activities, Weiss said by
email.
"The rise in extreme weather events that cause at least $1
billion in damages is due to more frequent or ferocious storms,
floods, heat waves, drought and wildfires," he said. "Scientists
tell us that climate change is driving the increase in this
extreme weather, just like steroids enable athletes to become
stronger than nature intended."
However, a report this month in the Bulletin of the American
Meteorological Society showed considerable debate over how much
a warming planet has influenced severe natural events.
In an 84-page suite of studies that examined 12 severe
weather events around the globe in 2012, the scientists found
only half were influenced by human activities, including the
burning of climate-warming fossil fuels.