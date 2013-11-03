Senegal to issue Eurobond "in the coming weeks of April" -FinMin
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
Nov 3 U.S. credit card company Discover Financial Services is taking share from big banks in consumer lending and is delving into lucrative new products, according to an article published in Barron's on Sunday.
Earnings should top $5 a share next year and the stock price, which was $52.00 as of Friday's close, could gain 20 percent over the next year, the magazine said.
Discover's network remains small but profitable, Barron's said, since transaction fees come with high margins.
The company is entering new partnerships, including one with PayPal for card-based partnerships, which Barron's said can drive volumes higher with relatively low investment.
PayPal is a unit of eBay Inc.
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.