CHICAGO Aug 28 Two people died and six others
became ill after contracting Legionnaires' disease in an
outbreak linked to a Chicago Marriott hotel this summer, city
health officials said.
The eight cases were among 8,500 people staying at the JW
Marriott between July 16 and August 16. Marriott officials said
Tuesday they have been able to contact 80 percent of the guests
who stayed at the downtown hotel during that time to alert them
of the possible risk.
There is "no ongoing health threat at the hotel," according
to Dr. Kathleen Ritger, Medical Director over Communicable
Disease at the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia. The
disease is contracted by breathing in a mist or vapor
contaminated with the Legionella bacteria, which can grow in
cooling towers, showers and other water sources. People already
in poor health are the most vulnerable.
Another recent outbreak has caused the death of eight people
in the Canadian province of Quebec. Canadian officials say they
have identified more than 100 cases since July.
The illness is named for a 1976 outbreak at an American
Legion convention in Philadelphia. An average of 30 cases are
reported per year in Chicago.
(Reporting By Mary Wisniewski; editing by Andrew Hay)