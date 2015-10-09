By John Clarke
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 9 A Washington man faces federal
charges after crashing a drone near the White House in the
nation's capital early Friday, federal authorities said.
Howard Solomon landed the drone illegally around 1:20 a.m.
local time, across the street from the White House South Lawn
outside the security gates, after launching it from the
Washington Monument, U.S. Park Police spokeswoman Sergeant Anna
Rose said.
U.S. Secret Service agents spotted the drone while it was in
flight, police said.
Solomon was issued a criminal citation for illegally
operating a drone, but was not arrested, Park Police said,
adding he posed no threat.
He was charged under a federal law that prohibits the flying
of unmanned aircraft, more commonly called drones, in the
heavily regulated zone round Washington, D.C. police said.
Launching, landing, or operating unmanned aircrafts is
prohibited in all areas administered by the National Park
Service. Drones have been prohibited in Washington since the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
The incident is the third time this year that a drone has
landed near the White House.
In May, authorities caught a man flying a drone in front of
the White House. Another drone crashed onto the White House
grounds in January, triggering a lockdown.
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Susan Heavey)