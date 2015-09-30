By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. safety regulators on
Wednesday recommended urgent federal oversight of Washington's
troubled subway system, which has been plagued by smoky tunnels,
breakdowns and deadly accidents.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) called for
Metrorail, the second-busiest U.S. subway system after New
York's, to be put under the watch of the Federal Railroad
Administration, the agency said in a statement.
"There is now a lack of independent safety oversight of
Metrorail," NTSB Chairman Christopher Hart said. "This is an
unacceptable gap in system safety."
An NTSB investigation has found little improvement in the
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's (WMATA) safety
oversight since a 2009 Metrorail accident that killed nine
people, it said. In the past 33 years, the NTSB has had 11
investigations into WMATA rail accidents that killed 18 people.
Metrorail has faced criticism for years over unreliable
service, equipment breakdowns and smoke in tunnels.
A woman died and more than 80 were made ill in January when
a train became stranded in a smoky tunnel. Metrorail tried to
get the train back to a platform but failed because of
electrical malfunctions.
The January accident drew sharp criticism from Congress.
Metrorail carries more than 700,000 passengers a day in the U.S
capital and the Washington and Virginia suburbs.
An inspection report by the Federal Transit Administration
in June found 54 serious safety lapses in the WMATA's
rail-and-bus system, almost all in the subway. The report
pointed to shortfalls at the operations control center and in
track maintenance.
WMATA depends on safety supervision from the six-member
Tri-State Oversight Committee. The NTSB said the panel lacks the
power to issue orders or levy fines and has no regulatory or
enforcement authority.
The NTSB asked that the Department of Transportation seek
authority from Congress to designate the Washington system a
"commuter authority" so that it can come under Federal Railroad
Administration oversight. The railroad agency now regulates
seven urban rail systems.
In a statement, U.S. Representative Gerald Connolly, a
Virginia Democrat, said the NTSB recommendations "demonstrate
that Metro is facing monumental challenges that it cannot face
alone."
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)