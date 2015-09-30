(Adds WMATA response, last two paragraphs)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. safety regulators on
Wednesday recommended urgent federal oversight of Washington's
troubled subway system, which has been plagued by smoky tunnels,
breakdowns and deadly accidents.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) called for
Metrorail, the second-busiest U.S. subway system after New
York's, to be put under the watch of the Federal Railroad
Administration, the agency said in a statement.
"There is now a lack of independent safety oversight of
Metrorail," NTSB Chairman Christopher Hart said. "This is an
unacceptable gap in system safety."
An NTSB investigation has found little improvement in the
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's (WMATA) safety
oversight since a 2009 Metrorail accident that killed nine
people, it said. In the past 33 years, the NTSB has had 11
investigations into WMATA rail accidents that killed 18 people.
Metrorail has faced criticism for years over unreliable
service, equipment breakdowns and smoke in tunnels.
A woman died and more than 80 were made ill in January when
a train became stranded in a smoky tunnel. Metrorail tried to
get the train back to a platform but failed because of
electrical malfunctions.
The January accident drew criticism from Congress. Metrorail
carries more than 700,000 passengers a day in the U.S capital
and the Washington and Virginia suburbs.
An inspection report by the Federal Transit Administration
in June found 54 serious safety lapses in the WMATA's
rail-and-bus system, mostly in the subway. The report pointed to
shortfalls at the operations control center and in track
maintenance.
WMATA depends on safety supervision from the six-member
Tri-State Oversight Committee. The NTSB said the panel lacked
the power to issue orders or levy fines and had no enforcement
authority.
The NTSB asked that the Department of Transportation seek
authority from Congress to designate the Washington system a
"commuter authority" so that it can come under Federal Railroad
Administration oversight. The railroad agency now regulates
seven urban rail systems.
WMATA interim General Manager Jack Requa said in a statement
the transit system was addressing recommendations it had
received previously from the NTSB and other agencies.
"We welcome the support we have received from all of our
oversight agencies and regional partners, as we work on our
common goal of improving safety for WMATA's customers and
employees," he said.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)