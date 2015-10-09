(Recasts with secretary's letter on oversight)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Oct 9 U.S. officials will take over
direct safety supervision of Washington's troubled subway system
under a plan announced by Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx
on Friday.
Foxx transferred safety oversight of Washington's Metrorail,
the second-busiest U.S. subway system, to the Federal Transit
Administration. Metrorail has long been plagued by smoky
tunnels, breakdowns and deadly accidents.
Foxx had turned down an urgent recommendation by the
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) that the Federal
Railroad Administration put the Washington system under its
watch. That move would require congressional approval and the
Transportation Department said it would cause unnecessary
delays.
"This increased oversight means that FTA will now directly
enforce and investigate the safety oversight of ... Metrorail,"
Foxx wrote in a letter responding to the NTSB's proposal made
last week.
A copy of the letter was carried by the Washington Post
online. The newspaper said the move marked the first time a U.S.
subway system had been placed under direct federal supervision
for safety lapses.
Foxx also said that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit
Authority (WMATA), Metrorail's parent, must hire a general
manager quickly. The agency has been without a permanent top
executive since January.
The NTSB said last month that an investigation had found
little improvement in WMATA's safety oversight since a 2009
Metrorail accident that killed nine people.
In the past 33 years, the NTSB has conducted 11
investigations into WMATA rail accidents that have killed a
total of 18 people. A woman died and more than 80 were made ill
in January when a train became stranded in a smoky tunnel.
WMATA's safety supervision is currently overseen by the
six-member Tri-State Oversight Committee, but Foxx said the
panel lacked resources and enforcement authority. The WMATA
serves the District of Columbia as well as the U.S. capital's
Maryland and Virginia suburbs.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra
Maler)