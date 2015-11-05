By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 5 A former airports executive
was named to head Washington's troubled mass transit authority
on Thursday, the agency said, taking over a system plagued by
safety shortfalls.
Paul Wiedefeld, 60, the former chief executive of
Baltimore's international airport, received unanimous board
backing to become general manager and chief executive of the
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the
agency said in a statement.
The transit agency for the U.S. capital area has been
without a permanent general manager since January, when
Wiedefeld's predecessor retired.
The U.S. Department of Transportation last month took over
safety oversight of Metrorail, the WMATA subway system, which is
the second-busiest in the nation. Metrorail has long been
plagued by smoky tunnels, breakdowns and deadly
accidents.
Metro officials have said they might have to raise fares as
the agency grapples with improving the balky rail service.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Alexander)