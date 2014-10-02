(Corrects 11th paragraph reference to best view being from
Washington Monument instead of Lincoln Memorial)
By Tom Ramstack
WASHINGTON Oct 1 A composite landscape portrait
of American men, so big it is best seen from a low-flying
airplane, went on display on Washington's National Mall on
Wednesday.
The Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery
opened its "face-scape" of a six-acre (2.3-hectare)
photograph-like image of a young man's face between the Lincoln
Memorial and the World War II Memorial, two of the U.S.
capital's biggest tourist draws.
"It's not the face of America. It's the face of one of the
hundreds of millions of faces that America has," artist Jorge
Rodriguez-Gerada said of the portrait, which appears to be
gazing into space.
Rodriguez-Gerada, who said he was trying to push the
boundaries of portraiture, used global positioning satellites
and the software program Photoshop to craft the image out of
2,300 tons of sand and 800 tons of soil.
He calls the image "Out of Many, One," which is the English
translation of the Latin motto "E Pluribus Unum" found on the
Seal of the United States.
The face-scape is the first in the United States for
Rodriguez-Gerada, a Cuban-American artist raised in New Jersey
but now based in Barcelona, Spain. He has displayed face-scapes
in Northern Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain.
To design the image, he took photographs of 30 men between
18 and 25 years of age in Washington. He then selected portions
of each face and combined them into one composite image that he
converted to a drawing.
He next used satellite imaging to map out how to reproduce
the face by placing about 10,000 wooden pegs in the ground with
a global positioning satellite antenna.
Eight miles (13 km) of string running from peg to peg formed
the template for laying down the sand and soil in a reproduction
of the drawing.
He drew his inspiration from his upbringing in New Jersey,
where his boyhood friends came from various ethnic and national
backgrounds. The $500,000 project was funded through private
donations.
The best view of the portrait is from the top of the
555-foot-high (170-meter-high) Washington Monument or from
airplanes landing at or taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington
National Airport. Visitors can view the portrait on the ground
until it is removed at the end of October.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)