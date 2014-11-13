WASHINGTON Nov 13 The Smithsonian Institution, the world's biggest museum complex, unveiled a $2 billion plan on Thursday to revamp the south side of the National Mall, a favorite draw for Washington's millions of tourists.

The proposed master plan for the half-mile (800-meter) strip of museums, gardens and buildings along the U.S. capital's Independence Avenue will be carried out over 10 to 20 years starting in 2016, the Institution said in a statement.

The blueprint "provides the first-ever integrative vision for the South Mall," said Wayne Clough, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

The centerpiece of the plan by the Bjarke Ingels Group of Copenhagen and New York is a makeover of the Smithsonian Castle. Built in 1855 and one of Washington's landmarks, the building serves as a visitor center and the Institution's headquarters.

The proposal calls for restoration of the building's Great Hall and the addition of a two-level underground space for visitor services, a cafe and other features, the statement said.

The Castle will also get an upgrade of its building systems and reinforcement against earthquakes.

The plan calls for new Mall-facing entrances to the National Museum of African Art and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, which is dedicated to Asian art.

It also outlines improved visibility and access from the Freer Gallery of Art to the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, home to works by such artists as Henry Moore and Auguste Rodin.

Mechanical systems would be replaced in some buildings. Surface and underground connections will be made between the buildings and gardens, the Smithsonian said.

The cost is estimated at about $2 billion, to be paid for by private and federal funds. The plan has to be reviewed by the National Capital Planning Commission.

The National Mall stretching from the U.S. Capitol to the Potomac River is lined by monuments and museums. Nicknamed "America's Front Yard," it is a major tourist attraction.

The Smithsonian groups 19 museums and galleries, the National Zoological Park and nine research centers. It had 30 million visits last year. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Grant McCool)