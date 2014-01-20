MIAMI Jan 20 Grand Cayman authorities were
searching on Monday for a U.S. tourist who disappeared after
scuba diving near Seven Mile Beach, a popular dive site on the
island's northwest tip.
David Byles, 57, of Pinehurst, North Carolina surfaced from
a group dive on Sunday with his wife, but vanished as the couple
was swimming about 100 yards to the boat, according to Royal
Cayman Islands Police Service Marine Command Ian Yearwood.
Police said they recovered his dive vest and tank around
mid-morning on Monday near the site.
The dive company, Sunset Divers, part of the Sunset House
diving resort in George Town, reported Byles missing on Sunday
morning. Police air and marine units along with volunteers
joined in the search.
Shark attacks and jellyfish stings are uncommon at the
beach, Yearwood said.
Last May, a 63-year-old U.S. cruise ship passenger had to be
rescued while snorkeling off west Grand Cayman and was later
pronounced dead.
The previous year, in March, a 70-year-old Utah woman became
ill after a dive, fell unconscious on the dive boat and was
rushed to Cayman Islands Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, editing by G Crosse)