MIAMI Jan 22 Grand Cayman police on Wednesday
called off the search for a North Carolina man who disappeared
last weekend after scuba diving near a popular beach on the
island's northwest tip.
David Byles, 57, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, surfaced with
his wife after a group dive on Sunday with Sunset Divers, part
of the Sunset House diving resort in George Town. But he
vanished as the couple swam about 100 yards (91 meters) to the
boat, police said.
He was not found after three days of searching by specialist
divers, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Marine Command Ian
Yearwood said.
"It's clear that we have done as much as we can do at the
moment in our attempts to recover David's body and bring some
closure to his family," Yearwood said in a statement.
The decision to end the search was discussed with Byles'
wife, police said.
Byles' dive jacket, tank and a piece of clothing were found
on Monday in 110 to 135 feet (34-41 m) of water near the
Barracuda Wall off of Seven Mile Beach, according to police.
Shark attacks and jellyfish stings are uncommon at the
beach, Yearwood said.
Last May, a 63-year-old U.S. cruise ship passenger had to be
rescued while snorkeling off west Grand Cayman and was later
pronounced dead.
