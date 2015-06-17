(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By John Shiffman
WASHINGTON June 17 For years, a doctor now
accused of performing macabre procedures on the troops that he
trained took steps to cloak his battlefield-medicine classes in
secrecy. The doctor, John Henry Hagmann, often required that
those who took or helped teach his courses sign non-disclosure
agreements.
The agreements may have helped ensure that his most extreme
training methods - including allegedly inducing shock among
students - would remain confidential.
But some of the same unorthodox procedures that led the
Virginia Board of Medicine to suspend Hagmann's medical license
earlier this year had raised concerns within military circles
nearly a decade ago.
In 2005, for instance, the commander of U.S. Special Forces
became so alarmed by what his aides observed during one of
Hagmann's training courses that the commander ordered all such
private training halted, according to interviews and military
documents reviewed by Reuters. In his order, General Bryan Brown
wrote that aides witnessed "potentially hazardous physiological
demonstrations" performed on U.S. troops.
Not long after, a Navy captain banned Hagmann from his base,
disturbed that the doctor was giving drugs to some trainees so
that other students could observe the effects. "I refused to let
him into my facilities," said Efren Saenz, a now-retired Navy
officer who led a field medical training battalion at Camp
Johnson from 2006 to 2009.
Even so, Hagmann continued to draw government business,
earning at least $10.5 million in federal contracts since 2007
through his company, Deployment Medicine International (DMI).
It was not until last week - after Reuters reported that the
medical board had suspended Hagmann for allegedly exploiting his
students as part of the training - that the Special Forces and
Navy dropped DMI as a contractor and a leading industry
association withdrew the company's coveted accreditation.
How Hagmann continued to thrive as a contractor despite the
earlier concerns remains unclear. One member of the U.S. Armed
Services Committee, Representative Hank Johnson, is pushing for
answers. Johnson, a Democrat from Georgia, said he has asked the
Pentagon "what policies and procedures are in place to root out
bad actors - and what reforms should be put in place to ensure
this doesn't happen again." Johnson has called Hagmann "a
renegade contractor" and likened him to "a diabolical mad
scientist at work in a horror movie."
On Friday, the Virginia medical board will consider whether
to revoke his medical license. The board alleges that in 2012
and 2013, Hagmann induced shock by withdrawing the blood of
students, provided trainees with the hypnotic drug ketamine,
performed penile nerve blocks and instructed troops to insert
catheters into one another's genitals. He is also accused of
conducting rectal exams for his own sexual gratification.
Hagmann's attorney, Ramon Rodriguez, issued a statement late
on Wednesday saying that his client was out of the country and
would not attend Friday's hearing.
"Despite having advanced knowledge of this fact and other
concerns to reschedule the hearing, the Board of Medicine has
decided to proceed in Dr. Hagmann's absence," Rodriguez said.
The lawyer did not elaborate nor say whether he would provide a
defense on Friday and could not be reached for further comment.
Board officials have previously said the hearing will proceed.
In email exchanges, Hagmann told Reuters that he violated no
rules and harmed no one. He dismissed critics as "administrators
who are more concerned with political correctness and skewed
publicity." And he said Virginia authorities have misapplied
rules that pertain to patients, not trainees.
"There were no 'patients' and no 'physician-patient
relationships' involved - only students undergoing training,"
Hagmann said. "In 25 years no one has ever been harmed. What
military training - or even most sports - can report that?"
Spokespeople for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and
Special Operations said the training techniques described in the
Virginia medical board's report are not appropriate
battlefield-trauma training.
Last week, a leading industry oversight association - the
Continuing Education Coordinating Board for Emergency Medical
Services - removed DMI from its list of accredited companies,
records show.
The board's executive director, Jay Scott, wouldn't comment
on Hagmann's case, but said: "I don't think any educational
institution condones putting students at risk - period."
EARLY WARNING SIGNS
An Army doctor, lieutenant colonel and medical professor
during the 1990s, Hagmann was part of a revolution in
battlefield-trauma care. By the time the Iraq and Afghanistan
wars began, medical advances made it possible for regular troops
to apply tourniquets, chest seals and other devices to wounded
comrades before medics arrived. The techniques saved lives, and
a year after Hagmann retired from the Army in 2000, he founded
DMI and began to work with the military to teach such procedures
to thousands of troops, often at his farms in North Carolina and
Virginia.
In 2005, as the wars raged, an inspection team representing
General Brown visited a Hagmann class, according to military
spokesman Kenneth McGraw. The Special Operations commander,
Brown supervised some of the U.S. military's most elite units,
including the Navy SEALs, Green Berets and Army Rangers.
His inspection team returned from the visit and reported "a
number of problems, including deviations from the Special
Operations standard of combat trauma care," according to a memo
Brown sent to subordinates on Dec. 9, 2005. This included
"potentially hazardous physiological demonstrations being
conducted on volunteers from the course attendees," the memo
said.
The memo did not elaborate and Brown told Reuters he could
not remember the specific concerns. But the medical team's
findings prompted the four-star general to order that all Army,
Navy and Air Force units under his command immediately stop
using private contractors for combat-wound training.
The general created a list of new guidelines that banned
techniques such as inducing shock or having trainees perform
certain medical procedures on one another. After agreeing to the
new rules, Hagmann and other contractors were to be reviewed
every two years.
Meanwhile, the Navy performed its own review. One Navy
officer who was involved, Saenz, told Reuters that he prohibited
Hagmann from providing training on his base.
"I knew of and did not care for his techniques," Saenz said.
"Combat trauma training is essential, but we have simulation
labs where we can do that training on mannequins without having
to use a human subject."
Hagmann did not respond to questions about the general's
memo or Saenz's criticism.
NEW CRITICS EMERGE
Other U.S. agencies - in particular, law enforcement - also
sent employees to Hagmann's DMI training. Alfonso Jaramillo, an
agent with the National Nuclear Security Administration, said he
and colleagues took Hagmann's training in 2012 and 2013. The
agency protects nuclear material during shipment.
"All the things that I read in the [medical board] complaint
is exactly what we were being trained and were practicing on
each other," Jaramillo wrote to the Virginia Board of Medicine
last month. The email was obtained under public records laws. A
spokeswoman with the nuclear security administration said the
agency no longer contracts with DMI.
In an interview, Jaramillo said he appreciates that
Hagmann's training is designed for treating the wounded before
they reach a hospital. But he said the gung-ho approach troubled
him. He recalled a demonstration in which an instructor gave one
fellow student pain medication and then twisted the student's
nipples in front of the class. The purpose, Jaramillo said, was
to show the class that the man felt no pain.
"We were doing stuff way out of our league," Jaramillo said.
"It was a garage-like setting, and felt like Dr Hagmann's
backyard. It didn't seem sterile."
David Morehouse, DMI's vice president for operations from
2005 to 2011, also emailed the Virginia board shortly after
Hagmann's license was suspended. The email was obtained by
Reuters through a public-records request.
"Thank you for doing this, for finally stopping this heinous
physician who places so many people at risk, and has done so
without penalty for decades," Morehouse wrote to the board.
WARS FUEL BUSINESS
Before a bitter falling out, Morehouse had been one of
Hagmann's top employees and biggest fans. Morehouse is a former
Army Ranger officer with an interesting past: According to his
1996 book, "Psychic Warrior: The True Story of the CIA's
Paranormal Espionage Program," the Army placed him in a
top-secret program as a psychic - a "remote viewer" who could
transcend space and time to observe far-away people and events.
Morehouse joined DMI in 2005 after taking a class and being
impressed by stories about how Hagmann's cutting-edge techniques
had saved wounded soldiers in battle.
"There were thousands of warfighters who needed this
training," Morehouse said in an interview. "Hagmann was a former
Army doctor, a former medical professor and he was attractive to
commanders looking for a qualified contractor."
As business boomed, the company trained thousands of troops
at locations in Virginia, North Carolina, California, Hawaii and
Washington state. Sessions also were held in Great Britain on
the grounds of Hagmann's Pengethley Manor Hotel.
Reuters reviewed a 199-page version of a DMI training manual
given to students. It offers a window into Hagmann's
philosophy: that the most effective battlefield training comes
from simulating stressful combat conditions.
"This is the educator's dilemma, especially when training
Warfighters to be their best is needed," the manual says. "This
is medicine to save life while all around you, the enemy will be
trying to take your life. If the sights, sounds, tastes, smells
and textures of the battlefield are not unfamiliar to you - if
you have to a degree experienced these factors - you will
perform at a higher rate."
Hagmann also trained law enforcement agents. He had a
relationship with the FBI, for example, dating to his Army days.
In 1993, he assisted the FBI during the standoff with the Branch
Davidian sect in Waco, Texas. Government transcripts show
Hagmann offered medical advice by phone to injured Davidian
members who refused to leave during the 51-day siege. As a
private contractor, Hagmann later provided medical support for
about five years to the FBI's elite Hostage Rescue Team, an FBI
official said.
FOES AND BETRAYALS
Despite DMI's success, Hagmann faced a persistent foe:
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The animal-rights
group opposed a key and controversial component of DMI's classes
- "live-tissue" training. The training involves students
practicing medical techniques on sedated, live pigs that have
been shot or stabbed in ways that mimic war wounds. PETA focused
on Hagmann because the group believed him to be the contractor
who was using the most live animals in training, said Justin
Goodman, PETA's director of laboratory investigations.
The PETA campaigns cost Hagmann time and money. Local
officials in Germany, for example, stopped DMI from conducting
live-tissue sessions with U.S. soldiers who were training there,
according to a document issued by the German state of Thuringia.
The 2005 memo from Special Operations, which cited minor
animal-use violations at DMI, set rules that required proper
water, food and shelter for the animals. The rules also state
that animals that haven't been sedated are not to witness
surgical training on other animals. And it directed that troops
wear civilian clothes - not military uniforms - during that
portion of the training.
Last week, PETA released an undercover video that it said
shows DMI employees performing gratuitous violence against pigs
in 2013.
"We've been following DMI closely for a decade, and where
there's smoke there's fire," said PETA's Goodman.
In addition to his battles with animal-right activists,
Hagmann also fought some of his most trusted confidants, records
show.
In 2006, key company employees left to form a competing
business. Then, in 2008, Hagmann alleged that an administrative
assistant took $200,000 in company funds - along with a variety
of equipment and books, including "The Laboratory Swine,"
"Experiments in Physiology" and a compilation of The Far Side
comics. The employee denied the theft allegation and declared
bankruptcy, and the case was settled.
In 2011, DMI lost its advantageous status as a
small-business contractor because it had grown so successful, a
Small Business Administration spokesman said. That same year,
top deputy Morehouse and others left. Hagmann sued Morehouse,
alleging he took confidential information with him; the lawsuit
was dismissed within weeks, records show.
In 2012, the Internal Revenue Service filed a $207,532 tax
lien against DMI. Then, in July 2013, an unidentified employee
from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences -
the military medical college where Hagmann had earned his degree
and spent 15 years as a professor - filed a complaint against
him. Although the complaint has not been made public, it
prompted a series of investigations that led to Hagmann's
suspension by the Virginia medical board in March, said school
spokeswoman Sharon Holland.
Holland said that about a week after the school received the
complaint, the matter also was referred to the Defense Criminal
Investigative Service, a law enforcement agency that oversees
the Department of Defense.
DRILLING INTO CHEST
The medical board's allegations are administrative in
nature. One allegation in the Virginia report cites a July 2013
session at Hagmann's Virginia farm during which a student
identified only as "Patient C" received a sternal intraosseous
infusion, an invasive procedure that involves drilling a hole in
the upper chest to provide fluids to injured patients.
"After making an incision Dr. Hagmann or a course
participant removed the device with needle drivers, and
according to Patient C, called for course participants who had
never sutured a live person to use the opportunity to get some
practice," the report said. "Subsequently, when several of the
course participants began suturing, Dr. Hagmann left the area,
claiming that he could not bear to watch."
Hagmann denies that he left the room.
The same month, Hagmann allegedly conducted a "cognition
lab" - several course participants drank eight shots of 80-proof
rum in 10 minutes, then an hour later were injected with the
hypnotic pain killer ketamine. One intoxicated student received
a penile nerve block procedure, the report said, while other
trainees stepped in to stop a second student from receiving one.
"On that same evening," the report said, "Dr. Hagmann
volunteered himself for a penile nerve block, which course
participants performed on him."
Of the alcohol and drug lab, Hagmann said: "This
demonstration is closely controlled so that medically
informative observations can be made by the students." Of the
penile block performed on him, Hagmann said: "The student's
claims of unprofessional conduct are inaccurate."
(Reporting by John Shiffman in Washington. Additional reporting
by Stephen Grey in London. Edited by Blake Morrison)