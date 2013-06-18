By Nick Carey
| CHICAGO, June 18
CHICAGO, June 18 In order to fight what it
described as an "obesity epidemic," the American Medical
Association voted on Tuesday to recognize obesity as a disease
and recommended a number of measures to fight it.
The association voted on the measure at its annual meeting
in Chicago. The AMA noted that obesity rates in the United
States have "doubled among adults in the last twenty years and
tripled among children in a single generation" and that the
World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
and Internal Revenue Service already recognize the condition as
a disease.
According to "F as in Fat: How Obesity Threatens America's
Future 2012," a study released by the Robert Wood Johnson
Foundation in September last year, adult obesity rates in 2011
exceeded 30 percent in 12 U.S. states. The study projected that
"if rates continue to increase at the current pace, adult
obesity rates could exceed 60 percent in 13 states, and all
states could have rates above 44 percent by 2030."
Obesity is associated with a variety of diseases, including
type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some cancers. Rising
obesity is expected to increase America's already high health
care costs.
The AMA's recommendations accompanying the vote included
urging physicians and insurance companies to "recognize obesity
as a complex disorder," encouraging national efforts to educate
the public "about the health risks of being overweight and
obese."
The AMA also recommended the creation "National Obesity
Awareness Month" to highlight the benefits of exercise and to
warn of the risks of obesity.
(Reporting By Nick Carey. Editing by Andre Grenon)