WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Grammy-winning folk musician Doc Watson was in critical but improving condition on Friday after undergoing colon surgery at a North Carolina hospital, according to his management team.

An employee at Folklore Productions International said the 89-year-old performer had fallen earlier in the week at his home in Deep Gap, North Carolina, and was unable to get up unassisted.

He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was discovered to be more serious than the fall, according to the Folklore office.

On Thursday, he was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for surgery, a Folklore employee said.

"The family appreciates everyone's prayers and good wishes," said a statement on Folklore's website.

Watson is a singer of bluegrass, country, blues and gospel music who is famous for his flatpicking style on the guitar and his interpretations of folk songs from bygone eras.

He has won seven Grammy Awards, in addition to the Grammy for lifetime achievement he received in 2004. Most recently, he won in 2006 in the category of best country instrumental performance for his playing on "Whiskey Before Breakfast."

For much of his career, Watson toured and recorded with his son, Merle Watson. Doc Watson's most popular recordings include the songs "Tom Dooley," "Shady Grove" and "Rising Sun Blues."

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins)