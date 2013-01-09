By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The next head of the U.S.
Department of Energy is likely to guide the agency through a
fundamental shift: easing up on a push to commercialize
renewable energy and instead focusing on the surprising domestic
oil and gas boom and management of U.S. nuclear security.
President Barack Obama is widely believed to be considering
candidates to replace Energy Secretary Steven Chu, the Nobel
Prize winning physicist who managed an ill-fated $40-billion
effort to promote the green economy with loans and grants to
solar, wind and biofuel companies.
The program, part of the 2009 economic stimulus bill,
suffered a public relations nightmare when solar panel maker
Solyndra and battery manufacturer A123 declared bankruptcy last
year after receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S.
backed financial assistance.
"The four years under Chu were the least typical of the
entire DOE," said Paul Bledsoe, an independent energy
consultant. The agency was formed by President Jimmy Carter in
1977 in response to high oil prices after the Arab oil embargo.
"They had this huge amount of money to push out the door,
which became not only a priority but a challenge to spend
wisely," said Bledsoe, a former White House aide to Bill
Clinton.
The focus at the DOE in the years ahead is likely to return
to where about two-thirds of its budget goes: security of
nuclear weapons, reactors and waste.
"DOE policy is going back to a business-as-usual situation
where, essentially, military nuclear spending tail-wags the
energy policy dog," said Robert Alvarez, of the Institute for
Policy Studies who was a senior DOE official in the 1990s.
The agency's renewable energy initiatives will permanently
move back to research and development and away from
commercialization, said Bledsoe.
NAMES BEING SHOPPED
DOE sources and analysts at think tanks in Washington said
an announcement from Chu to step down could come any day, with a
replacement to be named within weeks, possibly after the Jan. 21
inauguration.
The administration would not officially comment on whether
Chu will step down. None of the potential candidates for the job
commented either.
Two of those thought to be on the short-list have deep
experience on nuclear issues.
Christine Gregoire, the outgoing governor of Washington
state, has had a long career working with the federal government
to clean up the nuclear waste mess at the federal Hanford Site
in her state.
Ashton Carter, the deputy secretary of defense, led a
program to dismantle thousands of nuclear weapons in the former
Soviet Union. Carter's experience managing money and annual
procurement at the Pentagon could also make him a strong
candidate, said David Goldwyn, who led international energy
affairs at both the State Department and the DOE.
Former politicians, though, could be better suited for the
position because they could better handle calls from members of
Congress to hack away at the DOE budget, some analysts contend.
"The primary job of the secretary is to protect the DOE's
core budget in the face of Congress. This is an area where a
politician might do the job best," Goldwyn said.
Byron Dorgan, the former senator of North Dakota, could be
another good choice, said Charles Ebinger, the director of the
Energy Security Initiative at the Brookings Institution.
Dorgan once chaired the Senate energy and natural resources
committee and is now a fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a
Washington think tank peppered with former lawmakers.
Other politicians mentioned include former Colorado governor
Bill Ritter, who helped reform regulations on oil and gas in his
state. Ritter now advocates for responsible oil and gas drilling
from a post at Colorado State University.
Susan Tierney, a former assistant secretary for policy at
the DOE, has also been mentioned as a candidate, although she
withdrew from the running for deputy energy secretary in 2009.
OIL AND GAS EXPERIENCE A PLUS
Chu, who joined the department in 2009, had next to no
experience dealing with the oil and natural gas industry and was
tagged by critics as a symbol of the Obama administration's
efforts to move away from petroleum.
But the remarkable boom in domestic oil and gas production
over the last few years has made that lack of experience - not
just from Chu but from some of his top deputies - a liability,
experts said.
"It's singularly ridiculous, quite honestly, that you could
go several people down into the DOE's leadership before you
actually ran into somebody who knew anything about oil and gas,"
said Ebinger.
The boom has reduced U.S. oil imports and led to serious
discussions about whether the country should export its bounty
of crude and natural gas. The next DOE leader may have a role in
promoting those exports, which could boost the U.S. economy.
Dorgan, whose state is home to the giant Bakken shale oil
field, or Ritter, whose state is also experiencing a drilling
boom, could be good at balancing the department's several tasks,
analysts said.
In the next year the DOE also may start to make decisions on
which facilities are given LNG export licenses out of a long
list of applicants.
The secretary could also push for ways to get newfound
domestic oil and gas to market, as thousands of miles of
pipelines may have to be built. Many of the pipeline decisions
could fall to other agencies, though, such as the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission.
But as a cabinet member, the new energy secretary could play
an important role in articulating the importance of building
such infrastructure to the American people.
"If the administration wants this to happen it has to be out
there fighting for it," said Ebinger.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Ros Krasny and
Claudia Parsons)