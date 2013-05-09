LOS ANGELES A Southern California woman was fatally attacked by four pit bulls while jogging on Thursday and authorities were working to find the animals responsible for her death, Los Angeles County animal control officials said.

The woman was attacked at about 9:30 a.m. in the community of Littlerock, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control spokeswoman Evelina Villa said.

Villa said the department was working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to find the dogs.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said homicide detectives were headed to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman's death. The sheriff's department urged residents to call 911 if they spotted the dogs. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Richard Chang)