Aug 13 A Wisconsin police dog died after the air
conditioner in a patrol car malfunctioned while the animal was
on assignment at golf's PGA Championship, authorities said on
Thursday.
The Brown County Sheriff's Office K-9 named "Wix" died on
Wednesday while working with a sheriff's deputy to provide site
security at the PGA tour's last major championship of the year
in Kohler, Wisconsin, the sheriff's department said in a
statement.
During the tournament's practice rounds on Wednesday
morning, the 3-year-old male Belgian Malinois was placed in a
patrol car with the engine and air conditioning running,
according to the sheriff.
The deputy, who checked Wix throughout the morning, found
him unresponsive in the back of the squad car about 12:30 p.m.,
authorities said.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle was equipped with a
K-9 heat alarm, which did not activate when the air conditioning
failed.
The sheriff's office along with the local animal hospital is
investigating the incident.
The PGA Championship is being played at Whistling Straits
golf course, about 55 miles north of Milwaukee. Temperatures
were in the 70s for most of the day on Wednesday.
On Monday, a patrol dog died in Jim Wells County, Texas,
when it was left in an unattended squad car, according to the
sheriff's department. The K-9's handler has since been fired,
according to local media.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Peter
Cooney)