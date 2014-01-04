By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 4 When Ron Evenhaim flew his
private plane on a volunteer mission of mercy from California to
Oregon, he did not expect to adopt one of his passengers.
The compelling factor: her eyes.
The wide, frightened eyes of Bambi the Chihuahua made her
stand out among hundreds of homeless canines Evenhaim and other
volunteer pilots flew out of California last month to states
with high demand for dogs and shelters with policies against
putting them to death.
The flights - one of the largest known airlifts of their
kind - are part of a growing national effort to transport
animals long distances as a way of saving them from so-called
kill shelters, where abandoned pets or strays are euthanized to
make room for incoming animals.
"There is much more of a trend toward transporting to get
animals adopted," said Justin Scally, national director of
emergency services for the American Humane Association.
The practice of euthanasia has declined in recent years, he
said, as shelter managers have tried to find alternatives to
killing the animals.
Bambi is the second rescue dog taken in by Evenhaim.
Helping with the transport flights, which can take 13 hours
round-trip, has allowed the pilot to combine his passion for
flying and love of animals.
"It's a great feeling at the end of the day knowing you
saved these dogs," said Evenhaim, who has volunteered with Wings
of Rescue since last year.
Last month, the nonprofit group run by volunteer pilots flew
more than 500 abandoned small- to medium-size dogs from
overcrowded California shelters to "no-kill" operations in the
U.S. Northwest, where demand for smaller dogs is higher, said
Wings of Rescue co-founder Cindy Smith.
The dozen December flights - to Oregon, Washington state,
Idaho and Montana - were dubbed the "holiday airlift." It also
appears to be the largest ever airlift of rescue dogs in the
United States, said animal welfare experts.
"The California shelters have so many of these
small-breed dogs that we just don't see a lot of in Idaho, but
there is a large demand for them here," said Hannah Parpart,
spokeswoman with the Idaho Humane Society,
which has received dogs from Wings of Rescue.
To transport the animals, many of them pit-bull mixes and
Chihuahuas from Los Angeles and Bakersfield shelters, volunteers
donate fuel as well as the use of their airplanes. One of the
planes is a King Air 90, which costs about $1,000 an hour in
fuel to fly, Smith said.
"When we take off and our plane is full of dogs that have no
other options ... it's worth every bit of effort," said Smith,
who is piloting some of the flights.
Wings of Rescue is one of a handful of aerial animal
transport organizations. Most other relocation groups use ground
transportation such as trucks or vans.
For instance, Joshua, Texas-based Operation Roger relies on
volunteer truck drivers to take rescue dogs, cats and other
animals to adoptive homes around the United States.
CRITICS QUESTION EFFECTIVENESS
Critics say transporting animals for rescue is ineffective
in the long run, and can divert funding from spay and neuter
advocacy efforts that would provide long-term solutions.
"Moving the problem around is not going to end the crisis of
animal overpopulation," said Teresa Chagrin, animal care and
control specialist for People for the Ethical Treatment of
Animals (PETA).
PETA recently endured public criticism for euthanizing
animals at its lone shelter in Norfolk, Virginia.
Shelters across the country receive about 8 million animals
yearly, and nearly half are euthanized, according to the
American Humane Association and other national animal welfare
groups.
Aggressive spay and neuter campaigns, an increase in pet
identification methods, such as microchip implants, and an
uptick in community rescue organizations have led to a steady
decline in euthanizing animals since the 1990s, when the number
killed in shelters annually was between 11 million and 18.6
million, Scally said.
Because animal transport rescues are largely unregulated,
there is no agency tracking the number of animals that are
relocated or whether they are more likely to be adopted after
being moved.
Still, animal welfare experts say relocation has since 2005
become an increasingly popular method of saving animals from
euthanasia.
Inga Fricke, director of Shelter and Rescue Group Services
for the Humane Society of the United States, said widespread
animal transporting practices likely began after Hurricane
Katrina, when large numbers of displaced pets were being moved
out of Louisiana to other states.
"That's when this idea of moving animals from one area to
another really took hold and transport efforts have been growing
steadily ever since," Fricke said.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Gunna Dickson)