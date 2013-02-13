Honor, a Bichon Frise from Goshen, Indiana lays atop his cage as he waits in the benching area prior to the first night of Group judging during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jewel, an American Foxhound, runs with his handler during the Hound group judging at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Banana Joe, an Affenpinscher who won the Toy Group, walks during competition at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK A 6-year-old German wirehaired pointer named Oakley won best in group for sporting dogs at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, advancing to the best in show competition later on Tuesday.

The victory by the German wirehaired, whose owner Victor Malzoni is from Brazil, meant that once again the Labrador retriever, America's most popular dog breed, was denied the top prize.

On Monday, an athletic American foxhound, a little black affenpinscher, a fluffy white bichon frise and a shaggy old English sheepdog won best in group in the hound, toy, non-sporting and herding groups, respectively.

The best of the sporting, working and terrier groups were be picked on Tuesday before the best in show competition among the seven finalists.

More than 2,700 dogs competed over two days. Contenders represent all 50 U.S. states, organizers said, and there are more than 100 foreign entries from countries such as Brazil, Croatia, France and Japan. (Editing by Daniel Trotta and Christopher Wilson)