By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 10 More than 2,700 dogs are
converging on New York City for the 137th annual Westminster
Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday and Tuesday, including at least
50 Labrador retrievers who can only be hoping for an historic
upset.
Each year, members of the Labrador-loving public tend to
have only two questions for Thomas Bradley, the show's chairman.
"Why did that little dog win?" is one, with the emphasis on
'little,' he said.
"How come a Labrador never wins?" is the other, Bradley
recalled with a laugh.
The Labrador retriever has for years been America's most
popular breed, just not with Westminster judges, who are
awarding points based on how closely a given specimen conforms
to the ideal of its breed, as codified by the American Kennel
Club. Wire fox terriers, on the other hand, have won Best in
Show more than a dozen times.
This year, two newly recognized breeds have been approved to
appear in the show: the treeing Walker coonhound, a tall,
flappy-eared descendant of the foxhound; and the Russell
terrier, the subject of some controversy stemming from the
differing taxonomic habits of kennel clubs in the United
Kingdom, United States and Australia.
"I hesitate to say they're Jack Russells," Sue Sobel, 66,
said as Foxfield Pepper Patch and Meadowbrook Madison, two
examples of the breed, played at her feet during a recent news
conference organized by Westminster. "Nobody likes to hear
that," she said, dramatically lowering her voice so that nearby
Westminster executives, and perhaps her own dogs, could not
overhear.
"It's a new breed but it's not a new breed," she whispered,
shielding her mouth with the back of her hand. Disagreements
aside, Sobel, of Bohemia in New York, said she was pleased she
could show her dogs at Westminster, whatever you might want to
call them.
"It's a very big deal for our breed - we've worked so hard
to get them recognized," she said.
For the first time, the show is spread out across two
venues. Judges will be deciding the best in breeds at exhibition
halls on piers on the Hudson River. The favored dogs will then
head to the show's regular venue at Madison Square Garden, where
best in group judging will take place in the evenings before
culminating in the Best in Show event, to be judged by Michael
Dougherty of Escondido, California, on Tuesday evening.
This year's dogs come from all 50 states, organizers said,
with the majority from New York and California. There are more
than 100 foreign entries, including dogs from Brazil, Germany,
Croatia and Japan.
The 2012 show was won by Palacegarden Malachy, a male
Pekingese, who, as is traditional, has since retired.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Doina Chiacu)