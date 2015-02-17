By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 16 Perfectly coifed Standard
Poodles and small and sprightly Bichon Frises were among more
than 2,700 dogs from 15 countries primping and prancing on
Monday at the opening of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
The show, which is in its 139th year, is the second longest
continuously running sporting event in the United States, behind
the Kentucky Derby horse race.
"It's the most exciting dog show in the world," said Cecilia
Dove, from Flint Hill, Virginia, while seated in front of her
3-year-old Scottish deerhound, Chelsea, who rested on a
checkered dog bed while awaiting her first run in the
competition.
Chelsea's mother, Foxcliffe Hickory Wind, was the show's
grand champion in 2011.
The event, taking place at Piers 92 and 94 and Madison
Square Garden in Manhattan, culminates late on Tuesday with the
selection of the Best In Show winner.
The field of 192 dog breeds this year includes two
newcomers: the Coton de Tulears and the Wirehaired Vizsla,
hailing from Madagascar and Hungary, respectively.
Judges select the best of each breed and group, divided into
seven categories - hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting,
working and terrier.
A sleek Beagle from Bangkok, named Thunder, and a
puffy-haired Old English Sheepdog from Dallas, called Dizzy,
were among the canines competing in the hound and herding groups
on Monday.
Hound, toy, herding and non-sporting groups are judged on
the first day of the show. Sporting, working and terrier groups
are judged the following day.
Those selected as the best in their groups compete for the
ultimate Best In Show prize. The winner gets a trophy and
embarks on a media tour.
Dogs from 15 countries and all U.S. states, except North
Dakota and Idaho, are competing in this year's event.
In last year's show, a wire fox terrier named Sky won Best
In Show, making it the record 14th time that breed won the
prize.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Peter Cooney)