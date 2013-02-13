UPDATE 9-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
NEW YORK Feb 12 A 5-year-old affenpinscher named Banana Joe won best in show at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.
Judge Michael Dougherty also named a 20-month-old Old English sheepdog named Swagger as the reserve best in show, or runner-up. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editiing by Daniel Trotta and Stacey Joyce)
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more" (Adds negative reaction from Apple, Disney CEOs)
HAVANA, June 1 Communist-run Cuba, which once frowned upon the Beatles as a decadent Western influence, on Thursday held an open-air covers concert in a Havana park to celebrating 50 years since the release of the band's landmark album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."