UPDATE 4-ESPN concerns drag on Disney, shares dip
May 9 A decline in subscribers and higher programming costs at cash-cow ESPN weighed on shares of Walt Disney Co on Tuesday, overshadowing a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates.
NEW YORK Feb 17 A 15-inch beagle named Miss P won the top honor at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, besting more than 2,700 competitors.
Miss P, a bouncy 4-year-old, was awarded the Best In Show prize at the 139th Westminster show, the second-longest continuously running sporting event in the United States after the Kentucky Derby. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Paul Tait)
May 9 A decline in subscribers and higher programming costs at cash-cow ESPN weighed on shares of Walt Disney Co on Tuesday, overshadowing a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates.
MONTREAL/PARIS May 9 A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.