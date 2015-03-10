March 10 White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Jason Furman on Tuesday said the surging dollar is a headwind for U.S. growth, Bloomberg reported on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the dollar had touched a 12-year high against the euro. It pulled back from that level following the report of Furman's comments.

Furman was scheduled to speak Tuesday morning at an event sponsored by the National Association of Business Economics.