By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
slightly injured on Monday when the SUV she was riding in as a
passenger was hit by a car, police said, but the country music
star posted on Facebook that she was fine and resting at home.
Parton, 67, was riding as a passenger in the front seat of a
Nissan Xterra that was in a collision with another vehicle,
Nashville police said.
"Parton received minor injuries," the Nashville Police
Department said in a statement.
Police said the driver of the other car failed to yield. The
two drivers and Parton were taken to local hospitals for
treatment, but none of the injuries appeared to be serious,
police added.
Parton was quick to dispel concern from fans about her
condition, posting on Facebook: "I was in a fender bender this
morning, here in Nashville. But I am all good ...Just a little
tired and sore, resting at home."
Parton, a long-time member of the Country Music Hall of
Fame, is best known for songs such as "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I
Will Always Love You."
(Reporting By Tim Ghianni; Editing by Greg McCune and Sandra
Maler)