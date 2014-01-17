By Jonathan Kaminsky
| OLYMPIA, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. Jan 16 Prosecutors charged a
participant in the U.S. reality television show "Doomsday
Preppers" with unlawful possession of a firearm on Thursday
after he was shown firing guns and describing himself as a
marauder on an episode that aired in November.
Tyler Smith, 26, was arrested in Washington state at his
farm in Buckley, 40 miles (64 km) southeast of Seattle, on
Wednesday, after police ascertained that he was a convicted
felon forbidden from possessing firearms, Pierce County
Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said in a statement.
"If you threaten your neighbors and commit a crime on
national TV, you're likely to be caught," Lindquist said.
Smith's appearance on the television show, which runs on the
National Geographic Channel, showed him loading and firing
rifles, creating homemade body armor and making threatening
statements that caused fearful neighbors to contact authorities,
Lindquist said.
On the show, which features Americans as they prepare for
the end of modern civilization and chaos they expect will ensue,
Smith explained that he was not interested in stockpiling
supplies, but instead in taking them from others by force,
Lindquist said.
"There's nothing you can do to stop us. We are your worst
nightmare, and we are coming," Lindquist quoted Smith as saying.
"We are those people. We'll kick your door in and take your
supplies."
Filming of the episode began in March, and it aired on Nov.
12, Lindquist said.
Pierce County Sheriff's detectives investigating Smith found
that he had been convicted of theft in 2009 and was for that
reason not allowed to possess firearms. A search of Smith's home
at the time of his arrest uncovered ammunition and a
date-stamped photo of him holding a rifle in 2012, Lindquist
said.
Smith pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $30,000,
Lindquist said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)