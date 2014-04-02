NEW YORK, April 2 Thousands of New York City doormen prepared to march along one of Manhattan's wealthiest strips of luxury buildings on the Upper East Side to rally for higher wages on Wednesday, ahead of a union vote to authorize a strike if their demands are not met.

In a city where housing prices have hit an all-time high, workers servicing the buildings are asking for their fair share in a new contract that protects benefits and provides pay raises that keep up with the cost of living, union officials said.

"In this environment, it's nearly impossible to believe when employers claim they don't have the money to provide for our wages and benefits," said Hector Figueroa, president of 32BJ SEIU, the New York arm for property service workers affiliated with the Service Employees International Union.

"We're looking for a floor on which all of our members can stand, and to continue to make New York home," Figueroa said.

The union has not indicated how much of a pay increase it is seeking for members.

A strike would leave New Yorkers without union doormen and building services workers to staff security posts, deliver packages, dispose of trash and watch over their children and pets, among other duties.

The tradition of uniformed doormen, typically a sign of affluence, persists in New York, where many residents are willing to pay hefty rents for apartments offering their services.

The price for a Manhattan apartment increased by nearly a third over last year to a record $1.7 million on average, according to real estate brokerage firm, Halstead Property.

Yet the average annual salary for New York union members is $44,000, Figueroa said, well below the average household income of about $124,000 in Manhattan.

The current contract, covering more than 30,000 workers in 3,300 buildings, in all boroughs except the Bronx, will expire later this month. Union negotiators are bargaining with the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, working on behalf of property owners.

"Negotiations with the Union are going extremely well so far because we are both committed to the same goal: reaching a fair contract that includes wage increases and protects the generous health and pension benefits that workers enjoy today," said Howard Rothschild, president of the Realty Advisory Board in a statement Wednesday.

The union came close to calling a strike in 2010, but it was averted when both sides came to agreement on raises and benefits. The union last went on strike in 1991, Figueroa said. (editing by Gunna Dickson)