NEW YORK Jan 4 Hollywood movie studio
DreamWorks Animation has appointed new co-presidents of
feature animation while its chief creative officer is stepping
down, the company announced on Sunday.
Bonnie Arnold and Mireille Soria, who have both served as
lead producers on DreamWorks franchises, will oversee production
for the company's new theatrical releases as co-presidents of
feature animation, the company said in a press release.
Chief Creative Officer Bill Damaschke is stepping down, the
release said.
Arnold was the lead producer on the studio's How to Train
Your Dragon films, while Soria was the lead on its Madagascar
franchise. DreamWorks said the two have produced a total of
eight films that have grossed more than $3.5 billion.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Leslie Adler)