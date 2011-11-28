* Chevron spilled about 2,400 barrels of oil

* Meeting to take place in next 10 days

* Govt looking at speeding up citations and fines

* Some people have "amnesia" about BP oil spill-Bromwich (Adds comments from Bromwich about citations, regulations)

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 Chevron Corp ( CVX.N ) will brief U.S. offshore drilling regulators on its recent oil spill off the coast of Brazil, which has placed the company's future in those waters and the rapid development Brazil's offshore oil in jeopardy, an agency official said on Monday.

Michael Bromwich, the head of the Interior Department's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, said the agency requested the briefing to gain more information about the accident and to assess whether there were any implications for U.S. offshore drilling oversight.

"Clearly it's another example where a spill has happened and vigilance needs to continue," Bromwich told reporters at a news conference.

Bromwich said that the briefing would take place within the next 10 days.

Chevron was drilling in deep waters off the coast of Rio de Janeiro earlier this month, when it spilled about 2,400 barrels of oil into the ocean.

Chevron has acknowledged that it was mistaken in its estimates of pressure and rock strength in the reservoir it was targeting. It is the majority stakeholder in the Frade concession with Brazil's state-run Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) and a Japanese consortium.

The only rig working for Chevron off Brazil is Transocean Ltd's RIGN.VX Sedco 706, which drilled the well that leaked.

SPEEDING UP FINES

In a wide ranging interview, Bromwich also discussed the agency's efforts to speed up the process of issuing citations and collecting fines from companies that violate regulations while drilling U.S. shores.

In the past that process has taken up to a year or more and Bromwich said that was "entirely unacceptable."

The department is considering shortening appeals times for citations.

Bromwich's agency made waves earlier this year when it issued citations to BP ( BP.L ) and its contractors, Transocean and Halliburton ( HAL.N ), for last year's Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Traditionally, the agency has only gone after well operators for rule infractions. But after the Gulf spill, the agency has asserted that it has authority to regulate contractors.

The agency is also preparing to issue a second set of citations against the trio of companies for the Gulf accident based on information not covered in the initial round of sanctions.

PEOPLE WITH AMNESIA

Bromwich, who is set to step down from his post at the end of the month, also reflected on the 17-month tenure with the agency.

Appointed while the BP's Macondo well was still spewing oil into the Gulf, Bromwich was tasked with revamping U.S. offshore drilling oversight, which had been marred by scandal.

During his term, Bromwich oversaw the implementation of a raft of new regulations aimed at preventing another massive spill and the split of the offshore drilling regulator into three new agencies.

The new rules and a controversial temporary ban on deepwater exploratory drilling often placed Bromwich in the cross hairs of pro-drilling lawmakers, who complained the Obama administration was needlessly slowing down domestic oil production.

Bromwich, who testified before Congress more than a dozen times during his tenure, said he was concerned that lawmakers could eventually roll back some of the reforms he helped to institute.

"There are a lot of people who have amnesia," Bromwich said. "No one can afford another accident like the Deepwater Horizon." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Andrea Evans and Sofina Mirza-Reid)